Teacher's Day 2023: Gurus who mentored their famous proteges to reach incredible milestones!

Rajkumar Rao and Hansal Mehta: Rajkummar Rao had a very humble beginning as an actor and is grateful to acclaimed director, writer, and producer Hansal Mehta who offered him meaty roles early in his career in films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, and Omerta. In fact, Mehta has often told the media how during the making of Shahid, the producers were reluctant to cast Rajkummar Rao as the lead. However, the director stuck to his choice and cast Rao. The two are now thinking of doing a comedy together that will take the audience by surprise yet again.
Seema Pahwa and Naseeruddin Shah: Seema Pahwa is a seasoned theatre professional, a multi-faceted actor and director who garnered huge appreciation for her impressive performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. A TV and theatre veteran who starred in India's first ever soap opera Hum Log and was active on stage in Delhi, Pahwa took a long break mid-career to raise her children. She craved to work in theatre once again and was overjoyed when one of her idols Naseeruddin Shah called her out of the blue to star in one of the plays produced by his company 'Motley'. Shah also went on to play the central character in Pahwa's acclaimed directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.
Makarand Deshpande and Aahana Kumra: The two have worked together for close to a decade on the immensely popular teleplay Sir Sir Sarla. The Makarand Deshpande directorial also has him playing the lead role of a beloved professor opposite Aahana Kumra who plays Sarla, a young woman who has deep feelings for him but is steered by him towards a safer choice. Aahana was able to inhabit this complex character because of the guidance she received from her mentor. She shares a very collaborative equation with Makarand and in various interviews, has referred to him as 'Mac sir' and as a giving director who wants his actors to experiment with their craft. She admires his unorthodox way of working and the fact that he allows her the freedom to make mistakes on stage and grow as an artist.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar: From gatecrashing a wedding together to shoot a pivotal scene in the sleeper hit Vicky Donor to working in the quirky comedy Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar have achieved a lot collaboratively in the Hindi film industry. Khurana was an anchor and a reality TV star looking for a break in films when Shoojit Sircar picked him to play the lead in Vicky Donor, an unusual comedy about a sperm donor that was expected to flop at the box office. However, the film established Khurana as a clutter-breaking talent and he went on to win the 'Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut'. The two went on to work in Gulabo Sitabo and Khurana often credits Sircar for giving him an opportunity that signalled the beginning of his very successful film career.
