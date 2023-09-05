Teacher's Day 2023: Gurus who mentored their famous proteges to reach incredible milestones!

Makarand Deshpande and Aahana Kumra: The two have worked together for close to a decade on the immensely popular teleplay Sir Sir Sarla. The Makarand Deshpande directorial also has him playing the lead role of a beloved professor opposite Aahana Kumra who plays Sarla, a young woman who has deep feelings for him but is steered by him towards a safer choice. Aahana was able to inhabit this complex character because of the guidance she received from her mentor. She shares a very collaborative equation with Makarand and in various interviews, has referred to him as 'Mac sir' and as a giving director who wants his actors to experiment with their craft. She admires his unorthodox way of working and the fact that he allows her the freedom to make mistakes on stage and grow as an artist.