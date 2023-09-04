Teachers' Day 2023: Movies That Celebrate Educators

DH Web Desk

Vaathi (2023): The film revolves around a government school teacher (Dhanush) and the obstacles in his fight against people trying to turn the sacred pillar of education into a business.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Raatchasi (2019): The movie revolves around Geetha Rani (played by Jyothika), a passionate and dedicated school teacher who converts a poorly run school into one of the best in the state despite facing numerous challenges, including a corrupt and indifferent bureaucracy, lack of resources, and societal issues.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Hichki (2018) - Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher who has Tourette syndrome but is determined to make a difference in the lives of her students.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Chalk N Duster (2016) - Starring Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, this film is about the commercialization of the Indian private education system and explores the lives of two teachers and the challenges they face.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Taare Zameen Par (2007) - Directed by Aamir Khan, this film tells the story of an art teacher (played by Khan) who recognizes the learning disability of a dyslexic child and helps him overcome his struggles.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Black (2005) - Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this movie features Amitabh Bachchan as a teacher who takes on the challenge of educating a young girl who is deaf and blind.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement