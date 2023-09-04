Teachers' Day 2023: Movies That Celebrate Educators

DH Web Desk
Vaathi (2023): The film revolves around a government school teacher (Dhanush) and the obstacles in his fight against people trying to turn the sacred pillar of education into a business.
Raatchasi (2019): The movie revolves around Geetha Rani (played by Jyothika), a passionate and dedicated school teacher who converts a poorly run school into one of the best in the state despite facing numerous challenges, including a corrupt and indifferent bureaucracy, lack of resources, and societal issues.
Hichki (2018) - Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher who has Tourette syndrome but is determined to make a difference in the lives of her students.
Chalk N Duster (2016) - Starring Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, this film is about the commercialization of the Indian private education system and explores the lives of two teachers and the challenges they face.
Taare Zameen Par (2007) - Directed by Aamir Khan, this film tells the story of an art teacher (played by Khan) who recognizes the learning disability of a dyslexic child and helps him overcome his struggles.
Black (2005) - Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this movie features Amitabh Bachchan as a teacher who takes on the challenge of educating a young girl who is deaf and blind.
