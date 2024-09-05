Teachers' Day 2024: Films that showcase the impact of educators

DH Web Desk
Nagara Haavu
This 1972 film, directed by Puttanna Kanagal, brought Vishnuvardhan into the limelight. It revolves around the character Ramachari, an angry young man, and his relationship with his childless teacher.
Credit: Sri Eswari Productions
Manikyakkallu
Directed by M. Mohanan, the 2011 Malayalam drama film features Prithviraj and Samvrutha Sunil in leading roles. It follows a young teacher who arrives at a village school to change students' attitudes. The movie is largely inspired by the experiences of the students and teachers of Govt Brennan School in Thalassery, Kerala.
Credit: IMDb
Master
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this Kollywood film follows a professor (Vijay) who attempts to overhaul a juvenile school system, only to find himself in conflict with a gangster (Vijay Sethupathi).
Credit: XB Film Creators
Super 30
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the biographical drama film explores the life of Anand Kumar, an esteemed mathematics teacher from Bihar.
Credit: Phantom Films
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The film tells the story of the self-taught mathematical genius Srinivas Ramanujan, inspired by Robert Kanigel's book. Dev Patel portrays Ramanujan, who is invited to Cambridge University to further explore his passion for mathematics.
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Taare Zameen Par
In this Aamir Khan-directed movie, eight-year-old Ishaan, who has dyslexia, is misjudged as lazy and sent to a boarding school. There, his art teacher mentors him and helps him discover his potential.
Credit: Aamir Khan Productions
Vaathi
The story centers on a government school teacher (Dhanush) and his struggle against those attempting to transform the sacred realm of education into a business venture.
Credit: Sithara Entertainments
Raatchasi
Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, the film follows Geetha Rani (Jyothika) as a principal who takes innovative measures to overhaul a disorderly government school, only to face multiple challenges, including interference from a corrupt MLA.
Credit: Dream Warrior Pictures
Hichki
Rani Mukerji's role in Hichki features a resilient science teacher who leverages her Tourette's syndrome as an asset, overcoming both a group of disruptive students and proud colleagues.
Credit: Yash Raj Films