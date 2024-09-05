Teachers' Day 2024: Films that showcase the impact of educators

Nagara Haavu

This 1972 film, directed by Puttanna Kanagal, brought Vishnuvardhan into the limelight. It revolves around the character Ramachari, an angry young man, and his relationship with his childless teacher.

Credit: Sri Eswari Productions

Manikyakkallu

Directed by M. Mohanan, the 2011 Malayalam drama film features Prithviraj and Samvrutha Sunil in leading roles. It follows a young teacher who arrives at a village school to change students' attitudes. The movie is largely inspired by the experiences of the students and teachers of Govt Brennan School in Thalassery, Kerala.

Credit: IMDb

Master

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this Kollywood film follows a professor (Vijay) who attempts to overhaul a juvenile school system, only to find himself in conflict with a gangster (Vijay Sethupathi).

Credit: XB Film Creators

Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the biographical drama film explores the life of Anand Kumar, an esteemed mathematics teacher from Bihar.

Credit: Phantom Films

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The film tells the story of the self-taught mathematical genius Srinivas Ramanujan, inspired by Robert Kanigel's book. Dev Patel portrays Ramanujan, who is invited to Cambridge University to further explore his passion for mathematics.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Taare Zameen Par

In this Aamir Khan-directed movie, eight-year-old Ishaan, who has dyslexia, is misjudged as lazy and sent to a boarding school. There, his art teacher mentors him and helps him discover his potential.

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions

Vaathi

The story centers on a government school teacher (Dhanush) and his struggle against those attempting to transform the sacred realm of education into a business venture.

Credit: Sithara Entertainments

Raatchasi

Directed by Sy Gowthamraj, the film follows Geetha Rani (Jyothika) as a principal who takes innovative measures to overhaul a disorderly government school, only to face multiple challenges, including interference from a corrupt MLA.

Credit: Dream Warrior Pictures

Hichki

Rani Mukerji's role in Hichki features a resilient science teacher who leverages her Tourette's syndrome as an asset, overcoming both a group of disruptive students and proud colleagues.

Credit: Yash Raj Films