Teacher's Day 2025: Movies that show teachers changing lives

DH Web Desk

Raatchasi

Directed by Gowthamraj, the movie features Jyothika as Geetha Rani, a bold principal striving to reform a failing government school while facing pushback from various quarters—especially a corrupt local MLA.

|

Credit: Dream Warrior Pictures

Super 30

In this biographical drama by Vikas Bahl, Hrithik Roshan brings to life the remarkable story of Anand Kumar, the visionary math teacher from Bihar.

|

Credit: Phantom Films

Vaathi

Dhanush plays as a government school teacher who takes on a personal struggle against those attempting to corrupt the sacred world of education for profit.

|

Credit: Sithara Entertainments

Master

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this Tamil film stars Vijay as a professor determined to reform a juvenile school system, only to find himself once again at odds with a gangster, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

|

Credit: IMDb

Manikyakkallu

The 2011 Malayalam film, directed by M. Mohanan and headlined by Prithviraj and Samvrutha Sunil, tells the story of a young teacher who sets out to reform the mindset of students at a village school. The film is inspired by true events from the lives of students and educators at the Government Brennan School in Thalassery, Kerala.

|

Credit: IMDb

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's film is about eight-year-old Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary, who has dyslexia. Because of his learning disability, he's misunderstood as being lazy and inattentive. After being sent to a boarding school, he meets an art teacher who becomes his mentor and helps him discover his true potential.

|

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions

Stanley ka Dabba

When Stanley repeatedly shows up without a lunchbox, a teacher takes notice and compels his classmates to share their food. But soon, Stanley is told he must bring his own lunch if he wants to stay in school.

|

Credit: UTV Movies