Tere Bina to Kajara Re, Iconic songs featuring Birthday girl Aishwarya Rai

Kilimanjaro: A peppy foot tapping song from Shankar's Enthiran features Aishwarya matching steps with superstar Rajinikanth. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, this song is sung by Chinmayi Sripada and Javed Ali.
Tere Bina: This song from the Bollywood movie Guru was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar. This romantic and melodious song received overwhelmingly positive reviews from her fans.
Kajra Re: A chartbuster track for the longest time, this song from Bollywood film Bunty aur Babli has Ash grooving with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.
Taal Se Taal: Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, this song from Subhash Ghai Taal. Aishwarya's dance to the evergreen song depicted her sensuality tastefully.
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan: Written by Mehboob and composed by Ismail Darbar, Aishwarya Rai's performance in this song from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has taken everyone through a whirlwind of emotions.
