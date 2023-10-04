'Thalaivar 170': Meet the cast of Rajinikanth-TJ Gnanavel's cop drama

DH Web Desk

After the humongous success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has joined hands with TJ Gnanavel for his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The shoot begins today in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The 'Shahenshah' of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is also part of #Thalaivar170. Reportedly, he has been paid Rs 15 crore for 20 days shoot.

Acting powerhouse Fahadh Faasil will reportedly play the antagonist in the movie.

The dashing star Rana Daggubati will be playing a crucial role in Rajini's next film.

Ritika Singh, who was last seen in King of Kotha, has come on board for Thalaivar 170.

Acting powerhouse Manju Warrier is also part of this cop-drama.

Dushara Vijayan, who impressed everyone with her portayal Mariyamma in Sarpatta Parambarai, will play a crucial role in the movie.

Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel will direct the cop drama where Rajini will be seen essaying the role of a police officer.

Music will be composed by music maestro Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie will be produced by A Subaskaran under Lyca productions banner.

