'Thalaivar 170': Meet the cast of Rajinikanth-TJ Gnanavel's cop drama

DH Web Desk
After the humongous success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has joined hands with TJ Gnanavel for his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The shoot begins today in Thiruvananthapuram.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
The 'Shahenshah' of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is also part of #Thalaivar170. Reportedly, he has been paid Rs 15 crore for 20 days shoot.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Acting powerhouse Fahadh Faasil will reportedly play the antagonist in the movie.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
The dashing star Rana Daggubati will be playing a crucial role in Rajini's next film.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Ritika Singh, who was last seen in King of Kotha, has come on board for Thalaivar 170.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Acting powerhouse Manju Warrier is also part of this cop-drama.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Dushara Vijayan, who impressed everyone with her portayal Mariyamma in Sarpatta Parambarai, will play a crucial role in the movie.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel will direct the cop drama where Rajini will be seen essaying the role of a police officer.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Music will be composed by music maestro Anirudh Ravichander.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
The movie will be produced by A Subaskaran under Lyca productions banner.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions