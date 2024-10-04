'Thalapathy 69': KVN Productions releases visuals from puja ceremony

DH Web Desk

Thalapathy Vijay arrives for the pooja of the movie  Thalapathy 69.

Credit: KVN Productions

Thalapathy Vijay shares sweet nothing with Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol during the Thalapathy 69 movie pooja in Chennai.

Credit: KVN Productions

Producer Venkat K Narayana and Thalapathy Vijay during the pooja of the movie Thalapathy 69, in Chennai.

Credit: KVN Productions

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde get clicked during the pooja ceremony of Thalapathy 69 in Chennai.

Credit: KVN Productions

Pooja Hegde poses with Thalapathy Vijay during Thalapathy 69 movie pooja.

Credit: KVN Productions

Director H Vinoth is seen engrossed in deep conversation with Vijay during Thalapathy 69 movie pooja.

Credit: KVN Productions

Thalapathy Vijay poses with producer Venkat K Narayana and co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohit NK.

Credit: KVN Productions

Thalapathy Vijay flanked by producer Venkat K Narayana and director H Vinoth during the movie pooja in Chennai.

Credit: KVN Productions

The cast and crew pose for the photo-ops during the movie pooja of Thalapathy 69, in Chennai. 

Credit: KVN Productions