'Thalapathy 69': KVN Productions releases visuals from puja ceremony

DH Web Desk
Thalapathy Vijay arrives for the pooja of the movie Thalapathy 69.
Credit: KVN Productions
Thalapathy Vijay shares sweet nothing with Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol during the Thalapathy 69 movie pooja in Chennai.
Credit: KVN Productions
Producer Venkat K Narayana and Thalapathy Vijay during the pooja of the movie Thalapathy 69, in Chennai.
Credit: KVN Productions
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde get clicked during the pooja ceremony of Thalapathy 69 in Chennai.
Credit: KVN Productions
Pooja Hegde poses with Thalapathy Vijay during Thalapathy 69 movie pooja.
Credit: KVN Productions
Director H Vinoth is seen engrossed in deep conversation with Vijay during Thalapathy 69 movie pooja.
Credit: KVN Productions
Thalapathy Vijay poses with producer Venkat K Narayana and co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohit NK.
Credit: KVN Productions
Thalapathy Vijay flanked by producer Venkat K Narayana and director H Vinoth during the movie pooja in Chennai.
Credit: KVN Productions
The cast and crew pose for the photo-ops during the movie pooja of Thalapathy 69, in Chennai.
Credit: KVN Productions