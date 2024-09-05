Thalapathy Vijay: 5 must-watch movies of 'GOAT' of Tamil cinema

DH Web Desk
Leo (2023)
Vijay and Lokesh Kanagraj's second outing, the film explores the life of a former gangster who tries to sever all ties with his past. Yet, a chance encounter with a group of dangerous criminals threatens to unravel Parthiban's secluded life and bring his past back to the surface
Beast (2022)
Vijay plays an ex-RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) senior officer in this movie who stays away from action after one of his missions goes wrong. He is pulled back into action after an attack at a mall which creates a tense hostage situation.
Master (2021)
In this film, Vijay played the role of a rebellious professor who lived life on his terms. Set mainly in a college environment, the movie resonated strongly with the 'Gen Y' audience and elevated Vijay's fanbase to new heights.
Bigil (2019)
The blockbuster duo of Vijay and Atlee reunited for a sports drama addressing the struggles in women’s football. The movie garnered acclaim for its strong storytelling, motivational themes, and Vijay’s dual portrayal, seamlessly blending action, sports, and emotional depth.
Mersal (2017)
For the first time, Mersal saw Vijay addressing issues of corruption, justice, and flaws in the healthcare system through the movies. The film garnered a positive reception from viewers, who commended Vijay’s varied performances and the movie’s significant social message.
