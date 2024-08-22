'Thalapathy' Vijay unveils TVK Party flag at Chennai HQ amid roaring support

DH Web Desk
Actor-politician Vijay unveiled and hoisted the flag of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai on August 22.
Credit: PTI
The two-coloured flag with maroon on top and bottom, has yellow in the middle with a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the 'Vaagai' flower.
The unveiling of the flag and also witnessed the launch of the party anthem marking a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.
His entry in TN politics has created a lot of buzz in the political circle. His party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), gears up to face the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.
The event also saw his mother and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar attending the event.
Vijay's father and celebrated filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar also graced the event.
TVK President Vijay hoist the party flag at the headquarters, in Chennai.
Vijay addresses the party supporters during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, in Chennai.
Supporters of actor and TVK President Vijay take oath during the unveiling of party flag at party headquarters, in Chennai.
Vijay addresses the party supporters during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, in Chennai.
