'Thangalaan', 'Pushpa 2', to 'UI': 7 Most awaited pan-Indian films to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Pushpa 2: The Rule
Sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil. Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film is scheduled to release on 15 August 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Bagheera
Touted as a huge action spectacle, Bagheera is a Kannada film from the makers of Salaar, KGF, and Kantara. The film looks huge right from its first glimpse.
Credit: X/@BagheeraTheFilm
Thangalaan
Marking the biggest collaboration between mavericks Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa Ranjith, this pan_India period film releases on 26th January 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan
Kanguva
Said to be the most expensive Tamil film of 2024, Kanguva will be released in several languages in early 2024. It stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Jagapathi Babu.
Credit: Instagram/@actorsuriya
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1
Emerging as the biggest hit of 2022, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be the prequel starring Rishab Shetty.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
UI
Tackling a significant global issue, this Kannada film directed by Upendra Rao is set to release this year. The movie also stars Sunny Leone in an interesting role.
Credit: Instagram/@nimmaupendra
G2
Adivis Sesh's action spy thriller G2 is the sequel to Goodaachari. Made on a huge scale in Hyderabad, it stars Banita Sandhu as the leading lady.
Credit: Instagram/@adivisesh