The best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Filmfare Awards

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely breathtaking in a gorgeous white off-shoulder dress.

Credit: PTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled elegance on the red carpet in a red saree.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in double breasted six buttons business suit. 

Credit: PTI

Sara Ali Khan exuded hotness in a stunning black thigh slit dress.

Credit: PTI

Karan Johar looked handsome in a black suit with golden embellishments.

Credit: PTI

Janhvi Kapoor walked the Filmfare red carpet in a sexy black sheer gown and set the hearts ablaze.

Credit: PTI

Tripti Dimri wowed everyone in a sequin gown.

Credit: PTI

Karishma Tanna looked resplendent in a white floor length dress.

Credit: PTI

Rajkummar Rao looked sharp in a blue suit for the awards night.

Credit: PTI

Zareen Khan was a vision of beauty on the night in a beautiful ruby red Indo western outfit.

Credit: PTI

Fardeen Khan poses for the photographers as he walks the red carpet.

Credit: PTI

Karishma Kapoor walked the red carpet in a multicoloured sequinned saree.

Credit: PTI

12th Fail star Medha Shankar looked ravishing in a red saree.

Credit: PTI

Badminton ace PV Sindhu looked absolutely stunning in a embellished gown.

Credit: PTI

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan graced the 69th Filmfare Awards in all black outfit.

Credit: PTI

Veteran actor Deepti Naval looked pretty in a black saree.

Credit: PTI