The best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Filmfare Awards

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely breathtaking in a gorgeous white off-shoulder dress.
Credit: PTI
Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled elegance on the red carpet in a red saree.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in double breasted six buttons business suit.
Credit: PTI
Sara Ali Khan exuded hotness in a stunning black thigh slit dress.
Credit: PTI
Karan Johar looked handsome in a black suit with golden embellishments.
Credit: PTI
Janhvi Kapoor walked the Filmfare red carpet in a sexy black sheer gown and set the hearts ablaze.
Credit: PTI
Tripti Dimri wowed everyone in a sequin gown.
Credit: PTI
Karishma Tanna looked resplendent in a white floor length dress.
Credit: PTI
Rajkummar Rao looked sharp in a blue suit for the awards night.
Credit: PTI
Zareen Khan was a vision of beauty on the night in a beautiful ruby red Indo western outfit.
Credit: PTI
Fardeen Khan poses for the photographers as he walks the red carpet.
Credit: PTI
Karishma Kapoor walked the red carpet in a multicoloured sequinned saree.
Credit: PTI
12th Fail star Medha Shankar looked ravishing in a red saree.
Credit: PTI
Badminton ace PV Sindhu looked absolutely stunning in a embellished gown.
Credit: PTI
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan graced the 69th Filmfare Awards in all black outfit.
Credit: PTI
Veteran actor Deepti Naval looked pretty in a black saree.
Credit: PTI