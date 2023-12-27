'The Bull', 'Kick 2' ,'Tiger vs Pathaan': A look at Salman Khan's upcoming movies

DH Web Desk
The Bull: Salman Khan is joining hands with Karan Johar for The Bull which will be helmed by Shershaah Vishnuvardhan. The movie is expected to release in Christmas 2024.
Dabangg 4: The fourth instalment of the Dabangg series is one of the prestigious project for Salman Khan which is expected to see the release in 2025.
Prem Ki Shaadi: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya is all set to reunite for a film. Expected to go on floors mid-next year, the movie is expected to release in early 2025.
Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that the work on Kick 2 is in progress and Salmanics will see the return of ‘Devil’ in the action drama expected to hit theatres in 2025.
Tiger vs Pathaan: The YRF Spy Universe film takes a big leap with Tiger vs Pathaan. The movie will reunite the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The makers are currently busy with the script work and the movie will reportedly hit theaters in 2026.
