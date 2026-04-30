'The Devil Wears Prada 2' India Premiere: Sunny, KJo, Tamannaah and others shine

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Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening, looking absolutely radiant in a chic maroon top paired with a black skirt.
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Karan Johar defined sophistication at the screening, opting for a sharp, all-black ensemble.
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Sunny Leone made a powerful style statement in a black ensemble with a sheer bottom.
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Pratibha Ranta served major Gen-Z energy at the screening, rocking a white short prom-style dress paired with intricate lace leggings.
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All eyes were on Nimrat Kaur as she graced the screening in a sleek black ensemble.
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Dia Mirza was a vision in white, exuding timeless grace at the high-profile screening.
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Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a fiery red ensemble.
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Aaman Devgan made a sharp impression at the screening, arriving in a classic black-and-white ensemble.
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Karishma Tanna graced the The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening, radiating a stunning pregnancy glow on the red carpet.
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Dino Morea turned heads with his suave appearance.
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Mithila Palkar went for a sleek, monochromatic look, arriving in a stunning all-black ensemble
Credit: Special Arrangement