'The Devil Wears Prada 2' India Premiere: Sunny, KJo, Tamannaah and others shine

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Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening, looking absolutely radiant in a chic maroon top paired with a black skirt.

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Karan Johar defined sophistication at the screening, opting for a sharp, all-black ensemble.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Sunny Leone made a powerful style statement in a black ensemble with a sheer bottom.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Pratibha Ranta served major Gen-Z energy at the screening, rocking a white short prom-style dress paired with intricate lace leggings.

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All eyes were on Nimrat Kaur as she graced the screening in a sleek black ensemble.

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Dia Mirza was a vision in white, exuding timeless grace at the high-profile screening.

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Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a fiery red ensemble.

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Aaman Devgan made a sharp impression at the screening, arriving in a classic black-and-white ensemble.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Karishma Tanna graced the The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening, radiating a stunning pregnancy glow on the red carpet.

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Dino Morea turned heads with his suave appearance.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Mithila Palkar went for a sleek, monochromatic look, arriving in a stunning all-black ensemble

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Credit: Special Arrangement