The iconic looks of Shah Rukh Khan

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan fans were surprised to see him in a bald look in Jawan. This is the first time SRK is seen bald on the silver screen.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
In Pathaan, SRK made everyone go weak in the knees by flaunting his chiseled body and his long hair.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
In Don, Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of a suave and stylish underworld kingpin. His slicked-back hair, designer suits, and dark sunglasses created an iconic anti-hero look that left audiences in awe.
Credit: Special Arrangement
One of the most loved characters of SRK, Raj Malhotra from Mohabbatein. In the movie, SRK was seen wearing a vest sweater over the shoulders and completed his look with a rimless glasses which was a big hit.
Credit: Special Arrangement
As Raj Malhotra in DDLJ, SRK popularised the leather jacket and denim jeans combination. This look became a fashion statement for an entire generation and is still considered iconic in Bollywood history. The rugged yet romantic image was the perfect match for the character and the film's narrative.
Credit: Special Arrangement