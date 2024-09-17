The Ultimate Crush List: Actors who own 2024 with their killer looks

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood’s King of Romance has kept us enchanted for years. His dimpled smile and iconic performances in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kal Ho Naa Ho have redefined romantic cinema. Even today, SRK's irresistible charm and passion for the industry remain unmatched.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood’s ultimate chocolate boy, Ranbir effortlessly combines boy-next-door charm with remarkable acting talent. Straight from his debut in Saawariya, Ranbir has a knack for winning hearts with his smile and irresistible personality. Whether in romantic or complex roles, he always leaves a lasting impression.
Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim
Sidharth Malhotra
Since his debut in Student of the Year, Sidharth has been turning heads in Bollywood. His rugged good looks and heartfelt performances in films such as Ek Villain and Shershaah have earned him a spot in the chocolate boy category.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Aditya Roy Kapur
With his tall, dark, and handsome looks, Aditya Roy Kapur is a natural heart-stealer. From his brooding portrayal in Aashiqui 2 to his lighthearted role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he never fails to make fans swoon.
Credit: Instagram/@adityaroykapur
Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapoor’s impressive height, dreamy eyes, and effortless elegance make him a distinctive chocolate boy. From Rang De Basanti to Dear Zindagi, Kunal’s calm and sophisticated approach to his roles has made him the heartthrob for those who appreciate a little more depth.
Credit: Instagram/@kunalkkapoor