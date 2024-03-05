Thejaswini Sharma catches the 'SLB' fever; her aesthetic photoshoot goes viral!

Actress Thejaswini Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

In the pictures, Thejaswini shared how she is soaked in the 'SLB' fever.

Thejaswini embraces vintage clothing and hairstyle, celebrating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent fashion choices in his movies.

In contrast to heavily retouched images, Thejaswini's photoshoot is drenched in simplicity oozes royal vibes.

These pictures are going viral on social media and have grabbed everyone's attention.

