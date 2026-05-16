'This Is My Moment': Disha Madan sets internet ablaze with her viral 2026 Cannes look

DH Online
Sandalwood star Disha Madan returned to the glamorous 2026 Cannes Film Festival, marking another proud moment for the Kannada film industry.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
The diva took over the French red carpet, sashaying in a stunning outfit that beautifully showcased the deep-rooted traditions of Karnataka.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
Giving fans a glimpse of her sensational outing, the diva shared a video on social media that instantly set the internet ablaze.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
She wrote, “This is MY MOMENT! Again :)
Wearing two 80-year-old vintage sarees, fused into a single silhouette.. a tribute to preserving Indian textiles by reimagining heirloom fabrics, rather than destroying them for their zari ♥️” (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
Her stunning outfit was designed by the talented Niharika Vivek.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
Her breathtaking look was elevated by a traditional red bindi, a classic nose pin, and intricate braids.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
She further elevated her appearance with intricate earrings and stunning nail art. A custom gown crafted from a vintage saree completed her majestic ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan
Best known in the modelling and television circuits, Disha Madan has also made her mark on the silver screen with roles in the film French Biriyani and the popular web series Humble Politiciann Nograj.
Credit: Instagram/@disha.madan