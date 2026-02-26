Times when 'Comrade' Vijay Deverakonda broke the internet with his looks

DH Web Desk
Arjun Reddy
Vijay’s look was a total cultural reset. From a clean-shaven student to a dishevelled surgeon in aviators and a wild beard, his transformation was more than a style, it gave birth to the 'flawed hero'.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Dear Comrade
Vijay’s look was all about that unpolished, lived-in student style. With thick curls and a defined moustache, his character, Bobby, felt like someone you actually knew.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Kingdom
Vijay’s look in Kingdom was completely unlike his earlier looks. From an explosive anger for a restrained, khaki-clad grit, he played Constable Suri with a quiet intensity that was impossible to ignore.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Rowdy Janardhana
Unrecognizable and fierce, Vijay as Janardhan was a massive 'rowdy redemption'. With a rugged moustache and intense physicality, he perfectly captured a man shaped by trauma.
Credit: T Series Films
Ranabaali
Unveiled as 'Our Savage', Vijay’s Ranabaali look is a spiritual yet gritty masterpiece. With damp hair and ritual markings, he embodies a warrior protecting his people against colonial cruelty.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda