Times when 'Comrade' Vijay Deverakonda broke the internet with his looks

DH Web Desk

Arjun Reddy

Vijay’s look was a total cultural reset. From a clean-shaven student to a dishevelled surgeon in aviators and a wild beard, his transformation was more than a style, it gave birth to the 'flawed hero'.

Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Dear Comrade

Vijay’s look was all about that unpolished, lived-in student style. With thick curls and a defined moustache, his character, Bobby, felt like someone you actually knew.

Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Kingdom

Vijay’s look in Kingdom was completely unlike his earlier looks. From an explosive anger for a restrained, khaki-clad grit, he played Constable Suri with a quiet intensity that was impossible to ignore.

Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Rowdy Janardhana

Unrecognizable and fierce, Vijay as Janardhan was a massive 'rowdy redemption'. With a rugged moustache and intense physicality, he perfectly captured a man shaped by trauma.

Credit: T Series Films

Ranabaali

Unveiled as 'Our Savage', Vijay’s Ranabaali look is a spiritual yet gritty masterpiece. With damp hair and ritual markings, he embodies a warrior protecting his people against colonial cruelty.

Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda