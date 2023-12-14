Top 10 Asian celebrities in the world (2023)

DH Web Desk
Rank 10| Canadian actress Iman Vellani is positioned at number 10 for headlining Hollywood blockbuster ‘The Marvels’ with a path-breaking role.
Credit: Instagram/@imanvellaniactress
Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, who delivered strong performances all year round, came ninth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@wahaj.official
Thalapathy Vijay came eighth on the list with two hits Varisu and Leo.
Credit: Instagram/@actorvijay
Singer Shreya Ghoshal comes in at number seven with another award-winning year, which included magnificent songs in multiple languages.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyaghoshal
Ranbir Kapoor came sixth for delivering the year’s most impactful movie performance with blockbuster hit Animal.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Charli XCX, the biggest singing star internationally of a South Asian heritage, is positioned fifth on the list.
Credit: Reuters
Diljit Dosanjh secured fourth place for his work as an actor and singer including major crossover international music collaborations and a path-breaking performance at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been recognised for her ground-breaking work on the international stage, was positioned third on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Alia Bhatt came in second for her impact as an actor and for being a strong role model for working mothers.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
'King Khan of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan has topped the UK list of the 'Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World'. He had double box-office success this year with action thrillers Pathaan and Jawaan and is preparing for the Christmas release, Dunki.