Top 10 highest-earning content creators (2023)

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, a famous YouTuber with over 312 million subscribers, tops the list with an estimated $82 million in earnings.
Credit: Instagram/@mrbeast
Influencer, rapper and boxer Olajide Olatunji, professionally known as KSI, ranks second on the list with $24 million in earnings.
Credit: Instagram/@ksi
American professional boxer Jake Paul was adjudged as the third best content creator of 2023. His estimated earnings are at $34 million.
Credit: Instagram/@jakepaul
American comedy duo Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln stood fourth on the list with $35 million in earnings.
With an estimated $23 million earnings, American social media star Charli D'Amelio was the fifth-highest-earning celebrity.
Credit: Instagram/@charlidamelio
American influencer, professional wrestler, and actor Logan Paul was ranked sixth on the list with estimated earnings of $21 million.
Credit: Instagram/@loganpaul
Entrepreneur Elliot Tebele was positioned seventh on the list with $30 million in earnings.
Credit: Instagram/@jewhead
American media personality and famous YouTuber Emma Chamberlain came eighth on the list. Her earnings stand at $20 million, said Forbes.
Credit: Instagram/@emmachamberlain
Ninth on the list is American comedian and actor Matt Rife with $25 million earnings.
Credit: Instagram/@mattrife
American internet sensation Brent Rivera rounds off the list of 10 highest-earning content creators. His earnings came to around $17.5 million, according to Forbes.
Credit: Instagram/@brentrivera