Top 5 Indian films with highest worldwide opening-day box office collections (2023)

DH Web Desk

Prabhas starrer', Om Raut's Ramayan-based action film Adipurush tops the list with a bumper opening of ₹136.84 cr.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

SRK's Jawan had the second-best opening of 2023, with a massive collection of ₹129.06 cr.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan registered an earth-shattering opening day and collected ₹106 cr on its release day.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, took the monstrous start with a whopping collection of over ₹95 crore.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 weaved magic at the box-office and collected ₹61.53 cr.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement