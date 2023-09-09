Top 5 Indian films with highest worldwide opening-day box office collections (2023)

DH Web Desk
Prabhas starrer', Om Raut's Ramayan-based action film Adipurush tops the list with a bumper opening of ₹136.84 cr.
SRK's Jawan had the second-best opening of 2023, with a massive collection of ₹129.06 cr.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan registered an earth-shattering opening day and collected ₹106 cr on its release day.
Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, took the monstrous start with a whopping collection of over ₹95 crore.
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 weaved magic at the box-office and collected ₹61.53 cr.
