Top Picks of 2026: Top 5 movies fans are counting down to

DH Web Desk
King
More than just a high-octane thriller, King is being hailed as a character study that showcases Shah Rukh Khan at his most effortless. By weaving together themes of ambition, power, and fatherhood, the film allows SRK to navigate a complex emotional arc with ease.
Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment
O Romeo
This is a Vishal Bhardwaj film starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It’s an action-thriller reimagination of modern love, and given the Shahid-Vishal track record with Haider & Kaminey, it’s bound to be a dark, poetic, and absolutely gripping watch.
Mardaani 3
Shivani Shivaji Roy is officially back. Rani Mukerji returns in her most iconic role as the fearless cop, this time tackling what YRF calls the most challenging case of her career. If you loved the raw, grounded energy of the first two, this one is looking even more intense.
Credit: YRF
Daayra
Daayra, led by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a crime drama that promises to explore the “blurred lines” of the age-old paradox of crime, punishment & justice. It’s not just a thriller, it’s the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll.
Credit: Junglee Pictures
Love and War
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal lead this gripping wartime drama, where love and loyalty are pushed to their breaking points. More than a simple romance, the film explores how high-stakes conflict tests human bonds in ways that are both devastating and beautiful. It is an ambitious exploration of legacy and sacrifice, designed to feel both epic and profoundly personal.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Shakti Shalini
The horror-comedy universe expands once again. While Bhediya 2 is still in the works, Shakti Shalini takes center stage for Christmas 2026. It features Aneet Padda in a story described as "the mother of all" within this supernatural world.
Credit: Maddock Films