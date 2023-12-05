Tripti Dimri: Know more about the 'Animal' star

DH Web Desk
Actress Tripti Dimri entered the world of showbiz with the film Poster Boys in 2017.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Soon after, in 2018, Tripti bagged her first lead role in Laila Majnu, a romantic drama.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Her performance as Laila in Laila Majnu fetched her immense praise.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
It was no looking back for her as she continuously received great responses from the audiences for her impeccable acting.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
In 2020, Tripti played the titular role in in Anvita Dutt's period films Bulbbul.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Tripti gained huge recognition for her performances in Bulbbul and successfully cemented her place in showbiz.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Tripti was then seen playing Qala Manjushree in the psychological drama film Qala (2022), written and directed by Anvita Dutt.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Her performance in Qala was loved by all and she earned Filmfare OTT Award.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Tripti's recent outing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama Animal made her an overnight sensation.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
She played Zoya Riaz in the film and her short yet powerful performance has made the audience go weak in their knees.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
While the diva is currently basking in the success of Animal, Tripti will soon be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri