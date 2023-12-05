Tripti Dimri: Know more about the 'Animal' star

DH Web Desk

Actress Tripti Dimri entered the world of showbiz with the film Poster Boys in 2017.

Soon after, in 2018, Tripti bagged her first lead role in Laila Majnu, a romantic drama.

Her performance as Laila in Laila Majnu fetched her immense praise.

It was no looking back for her as she continuously received great responses from the audiences for her impeccable acting.

In 2020, Tripti played the titular role in in Anvita Dutt's period films Bulbbul.

Tripti gained huge recognition for her performances in Bulbbul and successfully cemented her place in showbiz.

Tripti was then seen playing Qala Manjushree in the psychological drama film Qala (2022), written and directed by Anvita Dutt.

Her performance in Qala was loved by all and she earned Filmfare OTT Award.

Tripti's recent outing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama Animal made her an overnight sensation.

She played Zoya Riaz in the film and her short yet powerful performance has made the audience go weak in their knees.

While the diva is currently basking in the success of Animal, Tripti will soon be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao.

