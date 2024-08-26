Triptii Dimri’s Albania getaway photos go viral on social media

DH Web Desk
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying a vacation in Albania.
The Bad Newz actress, caught the attention of fans with her travel pictures.
Triptii is seen relaxing in the tranquil landscape.
These travel pictures have gone viral on social media.
In one of the pictures, Triptii is seen on a grape farm plucking the fruit and enjoying the organic food experience. The video was captioned “Manifesting my own little farm.”
On the work front, Triptii has completed filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to release on Diwali 2024.
