Triptii Dimri’s Albania getaway photos go viral on social media

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying a vacation in Albania.

|

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The Bad Newz actress, caught the attention of fans with her travel pictures.

|

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Triptii is seen relaxing in the tranquil landscape.

|

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

These travel pictures have gone viral on social media.

|

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

In one of the pictures, Triptii is seen on a grape farm plucking the fruit and enjoying the organic food experience. The video was captioned “Manifesting my own little farm.”

|

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

On the work front, Triptii has completed filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to release on Diwali 2024.

|

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri