Triptii Dimri's bold saree-corset combo breaks the internet

Actress Triptii Dimri recently shared a series of stunning photoshoot pictures, flaunting a traditional saree paired with a chic pink corset blouse.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

With her graceful look and bold fashion choice, Triptii truly looks like a queen of fashion.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Just ahead of Diwali festivities, this elegant fusion of modern and classic styles has won several hearts online.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

The striking contrast between the vivid saree and the corset top created a fusion of styles that stood out. 

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Triptii kept her make up fresh and dewy with soft pink tones that highlighted her natural glow.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

She elevated the look with minimal jewellery, opting for a pair of delicate earrings, ensuring the outfit remained the focal point.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Her choice of attires has become the talk of the town and this combo has elevated the bar.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

These pictures quickly went viral on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri