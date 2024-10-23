Triptii Dimri's bold saree-corset combo breaks the internet

DH Web Desk
Actress Triptii Dimri recently shared a series of stunning photoshoot pictures, flaunting a traditional saree paired with a chic pink corset blouse.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
With her graceful look and bold fashion choice, Triptii truly looks like a queen of fashion.
Just ahead of Diwali festivities, this elegant fusion of modern and classic styles has won several hearts online.
The striking contrast between the vivid saree and the corset top created a fusion of styles that stood out.
Triptii kept her make up fresh and dewy with soft pink tones that highlighted her natural glow.
She elevated the look with minimal jewellery, opting for a pair of delicate earrings, ensuring the outfit remained the focal point.
Her choice of attires has become the talk of the town and this combo has elevated the bar.
These pictures quickly went viral on social media.
