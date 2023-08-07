Uorfi Javed and her eccentric DIY skills

DH Web Desk
Uorfi Javed uploaded her picture on social media wearing a dress made entirely out of tea bags.
Instagram/@urf7i
Uorfi made heads turn in a formal blue coat and matching trousers that were adorned with green grass.
Instagram/@urf7i
Uorfi covered herself in a toilet paper and rocked the outfit like no one else. However, her appearance received mixed reactions from netizens.
Instagram/@urf7i
In another similar instance, Uorfi sent the internet into a tizzy by donning a dress made of trash bags.
Instagram/@urf7i
Uorfi's "down-to-earth" look (pun intended) also captured the internet's attention.
Instagram/@urf7i
Uorfi displayed her creativity with a short dress made entirely out of clothes pegs.
Instagram/@urf7i