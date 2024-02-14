Valentine's Day 2024: Celeb couples whose bond with theatre has grown stronger with time

Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar Soni exemplify the 'like attracts like' adage as both come from strong theatre backgrounds. Anup is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and so are Juhi's illustrious parents Raj Babbar and Nadira Zahir Babbar. The two fell in love while working on a play directed by Nadira. Juhi is known for her powerful portrayals in plays like With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara, Begum Jaan and many more, and together the two have continued to nurture their love for theatre alongside their other diverse projects.