Valentine's Day 2024: Celeb couples whose bond with theatre has grown stronger with time

DH Web Desk
Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah
Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak's shared love for theatre can be traced back to the former's National School of Drama antecedents and to Ratna's early exposure to the stage, courtesy of her mother Dina Pathak, a Gujarati theatre and film legend. Even though their cinematic achievements are many, their large body of theatrical work speaks for itself.
Credit: Instagram/@ratnapathakshah
Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa
Manoj and Seema Pahwa met in the early eighties in Delhi's theatre circles and while working on a play Aadhe Adhure, love blossomed. They went on to work together in India's first soap opera Hum Log (1984), got married, and built a life and successful careers on the big and small screen. Despite critical and popular acclaim in cinema, television, and OTT platforms, their passion for stage shows no signs of fading.
Credit: Instagram/@seemabhargavapahwa
Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar Soni
Anup Soni and Juhi Babbar Soni exemplify the 'like attracts like' adage as both come from strong theatre backgrounds. Anup is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and so are Juhi's illustrious parents Raj Babbar and Nadira Zahir Babbar. The two fell in love while working on a play directed by Nadira. Juhi is known for her powerful portrayals in plays like With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara, Begum Jaan and many more, and together the two have continued to nurture their love for theatre alongside their other diverse projects.
Credit: Instagram/@anupsoni3
Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev
Love was a foregone conclusion when Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdev met on the sets of the popular music show Antakshari. Following in his father Vishwa Mohan Badola's footsteps, who had over 400 plays for AIR to his credit, Varun has retained his connection with theatre despite his thriving television career that began in 1994 with the TV show Banegi Apni Baat. He continues to work in plays like Zee Theatre's Wrong Turn. Rajeshwari's father Indrajeet Sachdev too was a noted actor and she started her career with plays produced by The Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA).
Credit: Instagram/@badolavarun
Zeeshan Ayub and Rasika Agashe
Zeeshan and Rasika's love story began in the National School of Drama. Married for nearly 17 years now, the couple, who was recently seen together in Hansal Mehta's OTT show Scoop, has retained their passion for theatre.
Credit: Instagram/@rasika_agashe