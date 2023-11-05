Varun Tej weds Lavanya Tripathi in Tuscany, Italy! First pics out

DH Web Desk
Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have shared their first official wedding pictures on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
The couple who tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, looked like a dream in their wedding pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@varunkonidela7
Varun wore an ivory, embroidered sherwani while Lavanya looked radian in red saree.
Credit: Instagram/@thehouseontheclouds
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi during their wedding ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@thehouseontheclouds
The post got many likes and comment section was flooded with wishes.
Credit: Instagram/@thehouseontheclouds