'Vettaiyan' FDFS: Superstar Rajinikanth treats fans with electrifying performance

DH Web Desk

A Rajinikanth film release is no less than a festival, with fans from all walks of life celebrating it in style.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

With fireworks, drums, performances and puja, every movie of ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth is a grand spectacle.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

His latest release, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, received a warm reception with fans lauding Rajinikanth's intense role as a cop.

|

Credit: X/@LetsOTTxCinema

Initial reviews suggest the movie is poised to be another blockbuster, thanks to its gripping storyline.

|

Credit: Lyca Productions

The film is getting a positive reception from international audiences as well.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Fans who saw the first day first show are full of praise for Rajinikanth's stellar performance.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajini fans pose for a photo as they arrive to watch Vettaiyan 4 am show.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Fahad Faasil, along with Rajinikanth, delivered a standout performance that wowed the audience. Fans of cinema are applauding their scenes together.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of Rajini fans celebrate the release of Vettaiyan.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement