'Vettaiyan' FDFS: Superstar Rajinikanth treats fans with electrifying performance

A Rajinikanth film release is no less than a festival, with fans from all walks of life celebrating it in style.
With fireworks, drums, performances and puja, every movie of ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth is a grand spectacle.
His latest release, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, received a warm reception with fans lauding Rajinikanth's intense role as a cop.
Initial reviews suggest the movie is poised to be another blockbuster, thanks to its gripping storyline.
The film is getting a positive reception from international audiences as well.
Fans who saw the first day first show are full of praise for Rajinikanth's stellar performance.
Rajini fans pose for a photo as they arrive to watch Vettaiyan 4 am show.
Fahad Faasil, along with Rajinikanth, delivered a standout performance that wowed the audience. Fans of cinema are applauding their scenes together.
Hundreds of Rajini fans celebrate the release of Vettaiyan.
