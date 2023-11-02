Vicky-Katrina to Sid-Kiara, Here's how celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth

DH Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most powerful couples in showbiz, shared a glimpse from their first Karwa Chauth by sharing this adorable picture.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to social media and posted a picture with her partner, Raj Kundra.

|

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and gave their fans a glimpse by sharing a series of love-filled pictures.

|

Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they celebrate second Karwa Chauth.

|

Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Hansika Motwani decked up in red saree for Karwa Chauth with Sohael Khaturiya.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ihansika