Vicky-Katrina to Sid-Kiara, Here's how celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth

DH Web Desk
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most powerful couples in showbiz, shared a glimpse from their first Karwa Chauth by sharing this adorable picture.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to social media and posted a picture with her partner, Raj Kundra.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and gave their fans a glimpse by sharing a series of love-filled pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they celebrate second Karwa Chauth.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Hansika Motwani decked up in red saree for Karwa Chauth with Sohael Khaturiya.
Credit: Instagram/@ihansika