Vicky Kaushal to Ahaan Panday: Stars who broke boundaries & won everyone's heart

Vicky Kaushal
With powerful performances in Chhaava and Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal showcased remarkable versatility, capturing the attention of both critics and international audiences. His ability to deliver contrasting roles in two distinct period dramas reaffirmed his status as a dynamic force in cinema.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Triptii Dimri
Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday made a striking debut, earning praise from critics and viewers alike. His ability to deliver emotionally charged moments and handle intense sequences revealed his raw talent and strong potential to evolve as a versatile actor.
Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy
Sanya Malhotra
In Mrs, Sanya Malhotra fully immersed herself in a narrative rooted in patriarchal structures. While her performance was marked by emotional sincerity, it was her courageous decision to spotlight such a powerful subject that drew widespread praise.
Credit: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter delivered a delightful performance in The Royals, where his princely charm met heartfelt moments and crackling chemistry with his co-star. His take on modern royalty made the rom-com series both entertaining and emotionally resonant.
Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh challenged stereotypes in her latest release, Aap Jaisa Koi, proving that love knows no age. Playing Madhu Bose, she navigated romance through a mature, socially defiant lens, a risk that resonated deeply with viewers and critics alike.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Adarsh Gourav
In Superboys of Malegaon, Adarsh Gourav left a lasting impression with a heartfelt and layered performance. By fully committing to the emotional arc of his character, he showcased a remarkable acting spectrum that captivated both audiences and critics..
Credit: Instagram/@gouravadarsh