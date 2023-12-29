Vijayakanth Funeral: Sea of well-wishers pay their last respects

DH Web Desk
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays his last respects to DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's sister Selvi Karunanidhi gets emotional, and consoles Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth.
Credit: PTI Photo
Hundreds of well-wishers gather at the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters in Chennai to pay homage to Vijayakanth.
Credit: PTI Photo
Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin pays his last respects to DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam pays his last respects to DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rajinikanth pays his last respects to DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
'Thalapathy' Vijay also paid his last respects to 'Captain' Vijayakanth.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar pays her last respects to DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth, at Island ground, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Police had a tough time regulating the crowds.
Credit: PTI Photo
Police personnel pay their last respects to DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth, at Island ground, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo