Viral pics: Janhvi Kapoor slays in tan leather co-ord set for 'Param Sundari' promotions

DH Web Desk

Janhvi stunned in a structured co-ord set by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr

The luxe tan leather outfit featured a sleek, corset-style top with a sharp square neckline, accented with delicate pearls and metallic clasps.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr

Janhvi opted for pointed-toe brown pumps that seamlessly complemented the earthy tones of the ensemble.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr

Paired with a fitted pencil skirt, her look exuded confidence and contemporary elegance.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr

With a square neckline, pearl-trimmed bust, and metallic clasps, the corset-inspired look struck a chic tone.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr

As fans await her next release, Janhvi continues to dominate the fashion scene with her impeccable style.

Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr