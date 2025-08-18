Viral pics: Janhvi Kapoor slays in tan leather co-ord set for 'Param Sundari' promotions

DH Web Desk
Janhvi stunned in a structured co-ord set by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshmilehr
The luxe tan leather outfit featured a sleek, corset-style top with a sharp square neckline, accented with delicate pearls and metallic clasps.
Janhvi opted for pointed-toe brown pumps that seamlessly complemented the earthy tones of the ensemble.
As fans await her next release, Janhvi continues to dominate the fashion scene with her impeccable style.
