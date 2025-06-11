Wamiqa Gabbi to Sanya Malhotra: New-age cinema’s leading ladies

DH Web Desk
Sanya Malhotra
From Dangal and Mrs. to Kathal and Sam Bahadur, Sanya Malhotra has consistently showcased the depth and range of female narratives. Her roles often reflect real societal experiences, making her performances deeply relatable. More than just a mainstream star, she stands out as a powerful, nuanced performer.
Credit: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_
Medha Shankr
Medha Shankr captured attention with her role in 12th Fail, where she masterfully balanced resilience and emotion to create a memorable character. She now returns in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, stepping into a lighter space with a cozy romantic comedy that’s sure to win hearts.
Credit: Instagram/@medhashankr
Radhikka Madan
Known for her fearless choices, Radhikka Madan never sticks to the familiar. From Shiddat to Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Angrezi Medium, she reinvents herself with every project, exploring unique cinematic spaces and committing deeply to original storytelling.
Credit: Instagram/@radhikkamadan
Pratibha Ranta
After charming viewers in Laapataa Ladies with a heartfelt portrayal of innocence and ambition, Pratibha Ranta is set to take on her next big role. She will star in an upcoming Anubhuti Kashyap film, marking her first collaboration with powerhouse performer Konkona Sensharma.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Wamiqa Gabbi
From Khufiya and Baby John to the recently released Bhool Chuk Maaf, Wamiqa Gabbi has displayed remarkable versatility, effortlessly transitioning across genres. Her ability to take on complex roles with ease sets the stage for her future projects, making her a rising talent to keep an eye on.
Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi
Tanya Maniktala
From Flames to A Suitable Boy and Kill, Tanya Maniktala has steadily emerged as a promising name in the entertainment world. Her ability to balance quiet intensity with tender vulnerability makes her a captivating presence on screen.
Credit: Instagram/@tanyamaniktala