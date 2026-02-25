Watch: Katrina Kaif steps out for the first time after welcoming son Vihaan

\u0026lt;p\u0026gt;Fans of Katrina Kaif were treated to a delightful surprise on Tuesday evening when the actor made her first public appearance since becoming a mom. It’s been nearly three months since she and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan, and Katrina looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out in the city.\u0026lt;/p\u0026gt;\u0026lt;p\u0026gt;Katrina was spotted stepping out of a building with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai on the evening of February 24. Though she kept it low-key with a mask and a simple black hoodie, her smile and friendly wave to the cameras spoke volumes about how much she's enjoying this new chapter. Visuals of Katrina Kaif are currently trending across every platform after she was papped in the city for the first time since welcoming her baby.\u0026lt;/p\u0026gt;.\u0026lt;p\u0026gt;In January, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The picture showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together. Along with the photo, the couple shared their feelings as new parents. "Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post.\u0026lt;/p\u0026gt;\u0026lt;p\u0026gt;Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their child in November 2025. The power couple took to social media and shared a touching joint announcement, perfectly capturing their happiness. 'Our bundle of joy has arrived,' they wrote, expressing deep gratitude and love as they welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. \u0026lt;/p\u0026gt;\u0026lt;p\u0026gt;Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.\u0026lt;/p\u0026gt;