Wedding Fashion trends to steal from Bollywood’s stylish Stars

DH Web Desk
Vicky’s beige sherwani with intricate gold floral detailing and a minimalist beige shawl with a bordered edge is the epitome of royal sophistication. It’s the ultimate outfit for a classic and traditional wedding celebration.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
For a pooja ceremony, Varun’s beige kurta, paired with a baby pink dhoti and matching bandi, creates a playful and stylish look. With pink juttis to complement, this outfit is fresh, light, and perfect for a day event.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
For a stylish sangeet look, Ibrahim’s navy blue sequined Jodhpuri with beige trousers and black juttis is a top choice. It strikes the right balance between sophistication and contemporary flair, perfect for a fun-filled evening.
Credit: Instagram/@iakpataudi
For a stylish shaadi outfit, look no further than Vedang’s ensemble. He’s sporting a beige embellished kurta pajama with a golden stole and beige mirror-work juttis, blending tradition with sophistication—perfect for the wedding day.
Credit: Instagram/@vedangraina
For a chic sangeet night, Veer’s red sequined kurta teamed with a red Jodhpuri jacket and black trousers offers a daring and stylish option. His outfit is pure celebration and will make you shine on the dance floor!
Credit: Instagram/@veerthe1st