What's next for Nayanthara? A look at 'Lady Superstar's upcoming movie projects

DH Web Desk
Rakkayie: Nayanthara stars as a fearless mother who will go to any extent to shield her daughter from a terrifying monster. Directed by Senthil Nallasamy, the film is produced by Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studios.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
King: Rumors suggest that Nayanthara has reunited with SRK for an action-packed thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
Toxic: Nayanthara is also part of a film featuring Yash; she joined the shoot in September, and the movie is slated for release on April 10, 2025.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
Mookuthi Amman 2: Following the success of Mookuthi Amman, the makers have announced a sequel. Directed by Sundar C, filming is set to begin in early January 2025.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mannangatti: Since 1960: Helmed by YouTuber Dude Vicky and produced by Prince Pictures, Nayanthara takes on a quirky role in this film.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
Auto Jaani: Nayanthara is also set to star in a Telugu film alongside Chiranjeevi, directed by Puri Jagannadh.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara