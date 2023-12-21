World Saree Day 2023: Hollywood stars who rocked the saree

DH Web Desk

American actress and singer Zendaya stunned everyone by arriving in a gorgeous Blue saree designed by Rahul Mishra at Ambani's NMACC Launch in Mumbai.

|

Credit: Instagram/@zendaya

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also wore a Chikankari saree paired with a jewelled blouse at the star-studded occasion of Ambani's NMACC Launch in Mumbai.

| Shashank Parade

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wowed all in a pink saree at the Met Gala 2023.

|

Credit: Instagram/@naomi

Hollywood diva Kim Kardashian wore a saree for a magazine photoshoot.

|

Credit: Facebook/@Sabyasachi

In 2014, Hollywood singer and fashion icon Selena Gomez was seen in a traditional Indian saree during her visit to Nepal as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement