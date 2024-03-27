World Theatre Day: Artists who successfully transitioned from stage to screen

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan started his career as a theatre artist and used to do small roles. However, his sheer dedication and passion for acting helped him to make a mark in showbiz.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee seamlessly transitioned from theatre to films, captivating audiences with his impeccable talent in movies like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and others.
Credit: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj
Shabana Azmi
A critically acclaimed actress, Shabana Azmi is known for her powerful performances in both theatre and films. She did a course in acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune before acting in films.
Credit: Instagram/@azmishabana18
RajKummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao initially started his career in theatre and later moved to films. He has done several stage shows and received critical acclaim for his performances in Bollywood movies.
Credit: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Manoj Pahwa
Manoj Pahwa, known for his remarkable versatility, started his acting journey in Delhi theatre. He then gained widespread recognition for his performances in TV and movies. He continues to impress audience with his powerful performances.
Credit: Instagram/@seemabhargavapahwa
Seema Pahwa
Renowned for her impeccable performances, Seema Pahwa began her acting career with a theatre group in Delhi. She then tried her hand in movies and gained immense success.
Credit: Instagram/@seemabhargavapahwa
Ashish Vidyarthi
A powerhouse of talent, Ashish Vidyarthi started his illustrious career in theatre. He has worked with many stage show legends before captivating audiences on the silver screen with his memorable performances.
Credit: Instagram/@ashishvidyarthi1
Anjali Sharma
Trained by theatre veterans like Saurabh Sachdeva and Ashish Pathode, Anjali Sharma's journey to stardom is a testament to her dedication and talent. She is known for her performance in Bollywood movies Operation Mayfair and Son.
Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7
Naseeruddin Shah
One of the most notable names in Indian cinema, Naseeruddin Shah started his career in theatre with the Delhi-based theatre group 'Motley Productions' before making his mark in Bollywood.
Credit: Instagram/@naseeruddin49
Ratna Pathak Shah
Ratna Pathak Shah's acting prowess was honed in the world of theatre before she made a mark in Bollywood with her intense performances in movies like Dhak Dhak, Khoobsurat and Lipstick Under My Burkha.
Credit: Instagram/@ratnapathakshah
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his intense and realistic performances. He proved his acting skills in theatre before gaining recognition in Bollywood.
Credit: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui
Randeep Hooda
Rising from the Delhi's theatre circuit, Randeep's journey in showbiz is marked by his exceptional performances in films like Battle of Saragarhi, Main Aur Charles, Sarabjit and the recently released Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Randeep has managed to carve a niche space in Bollywood with his powerful performances.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda