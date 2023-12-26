Yearender 2023: 9 actresses who won hearts with their performances

DH Web Desk
Deepika Padukone: 2023 has undoubtedly been one to remember for Deepika, right from being first Indian to be the solo presenter at the Oscars, to attending the Academy Museum Gala, being on TIME magazine, and delivering a staggering record at the box office of over Rs. 2,200 crores.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt: Alia was seen as Rani Chatterjee in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Fans loved her performance and her chemistry with Ranveer was widely appreciated. She also bagged the national award for her role of Gangubai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika has had a blockbuster hit, 'Animal', apart from which she has also entered the Rs. 900 crore club.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Kriti Sanon: Kriti bagged the National Award for 'Best Actress' for her role in 'Mimi'. She also started her entrepreneurial journey by launching her own production house and her own skincare brand.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Sara Ali Khan: Sara as Mukku in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' put audiences in awe of her role.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Yami Gautam: Yami gave back-to-back hits with 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', 'Lost', and 'OMG 2'. Her film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' was widely loved and was the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix. Yami continues to deliver outstanding performances with every project of hers.
Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam
Mona Singh: Mona was widely loved for her role of Bulbul in 'Made in Heaven 2'. She also starred in 'Kaafas' and 'Kaala Paani'.
Credit: Instagram/@monajsingh
Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul had a year to remember with the release of her film 'Chhatriwali' which was well-received.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Tara Sutaria: Tara once again showed her acting prowess in the action thriller 'Apurva' where she essayed the titular role.
Credit: Instagram/@tarasutaria