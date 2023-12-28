Yearender 2023: Movies that ruled the box office with their massive collection

DH Web Desk
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has turned out to be the successful film in Ranbir Kapoor's career. Made with a budget of just Rs. 100 crores, the movie has collected over Rs. 800 crores within 16 days of its release and continues to perform well at the theatres.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Gadar 2: Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2, which earned just less than 10 times its cost. This first film in the career of Sunny Deol. Made with a budget of Rs. 60 crores, the movie minted over Rs 550 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Jailer: Rajnikanth starrer Jailer was made at a whopping budget of Rs. 225 crores. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial completed it's box-office journey with a staggering Rs. 700 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Jawan: Directed by Atlee, SRK starrer Jawan was made in with a staggering budget of Rs. 300 crores. The movie did well at the box office and collected close to Rs. 643.87 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
OMG 2: Writer-director Amit Rai's film OMG 2 advocates making sex education mandatory in schools. Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, the box office raked up over Rs. 150.17 crores at the box-office.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Pathaan: SRK's Pathaan was successful at the box office as soon as it was released. Created with a budget of Rs. 225 crores, the box office collection of this film was over Rs. 500 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dream Girl 2: In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana's character came out in a different style, which made it to the top 10 in terms of earnings. Made with a budget of Rs. 35 crores, this film managed to collect over 100 crores in 21 days at the domestic box office.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The Kerala Story: Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story became the No.1 film in terms of return on investment in the year 2023. Made for just Rs. 15 crores, the domestic box office collection of this film was Rs. 242.20 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sam Bahadur: Based on the life of Field Marshal Manekshaw of the Indian Army, Sam Bahadur stars actor Vicky Kaushal in the title role. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the budget of this film is said to be around Rs. 50 crores and till the last report, the film had earned clocked Rs. 100 crores at the box office.
Credit: Special Arrangement
12th Fail: Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is a biopic of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who came out of Chambal and became an IPS officer. This film, which inspires students preparing for UPSC, was made on a budget of just Rs. 20 crores and the domestic box office collection of this film was over Rs. 50 crores.
Credit: Special Arrangement