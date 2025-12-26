Year-ender 2025: Gen-Z stars who won hearts with powerful performances this year

DH Web Desk
Ahaan Panday
Ahaan skyrocketed to fame with his debut in the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara. By delivering memorable dialogues and heartfelt emotional performances, he checked every box for a successful theatrical debut, sparking a massive fan following overnight.
Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy
Aneet Padda
Aneet's debut in Saiyaara earned her instant acclaim for her natural flair and command over deep emotions. Her unique blend of feminine charm and softness resonated perfectly with viewers, making her the breakout star of the romantic saga.
Credit: Instagram/@aneetpadda_
Lakshya
Lakshya shines as the lead in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. Balancing heart, humour, and gritty action, his versatile performance has resonated deeply with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshya
Sahher Bambba
Playing Karishma Talvar, Sahher anchors the series with a nuanced portrayal that blends emotional intensity with narrative importance. Her impressive turn has been met with immense love, proving her to be a standout talent in the show.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
Ananya Panday
Ananya surprised audiences by tapping into a gritty, intense persona for her role in The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. As Dilreet Gill, she successfully moved beyond her comfort zone, earning praise for her mature and broadened acting skills.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Zahan Kapoor
Zahan made a major impact this year with his debut in the crime thriller Black Warrant. Portraying rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta, he delivered a grounded performance that proved he is more than ready to shoulder complex, layered roles.
Credit: Instagram/@zahankapoor
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini surprised audiences by surrendering completely to the demands of her role in Kantara: Chapter 1. Moving from a classic princess to a dark, manipulative character, she proved her mettle as a performer willing to take major risks.
Credit: Instagram/@rukmini_vasanth