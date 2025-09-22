Badshah to Diljit Dosanjh: Artists who are making Punjabi beats a worldwide phenomenon

DH Web Desk
Badshah
On his "The Unfinished" tour across the US, Badshah is making up for lost time after his earlier tour was cut short. Promising fans the full experience this time around, the rapper also stirred curiosity online with a mysterious ‘क’ post on Instagram—a move that left followers and fellow artists buzzing with theories.
Credit: Instagram/@badboyshah
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit is all set to bring his blockbuster "AURA" tour to Australia and New Zealand. Known for his magnetic stage presence and unstoppable energy, his shows offer a thrilling mix of chart-topping hits and his trademark folk-pop sound.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Ammy Virk
In a show-stopping performance in Malta, multi-talented artist Ammy Virk captivated the crowd with his heartfelt voice and a diverse setlist that reflected his versatility as both a singer and actor.
Credit: Instagram/@ammyvirk
AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon, a trailblazer in the global music scene, recently lit up the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai with his unique sound and high-energy performance, adding another milestone to his string of sold-out shows worldwide.
Credit: Instagram/@apdhillon