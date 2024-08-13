Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist: A peek into Former US President’s music choices

DH Web Desk
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey.
Credit: Instagram/@shaboozey
Charge It - Enny
Credit: Instagram/@iamennyp
Process - H.E.R.
Credit: Instagram/@hermusicofficial
365 - Charli XCX
Credit: Instagram/@charli_xcx
O QUarto (Soundtrack Version) - Carminho
Credit: Instagram/@carminho
How Do U Want It - 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo.
Credit: Instagram/@realkcijojo
Chihiro - Billie Elish
Credit: Instagram/@billieeilish
What's In The Tea - Calimossa
Credit: Instagram/@calimossa
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free - Sting
Credit: Instagram/@theofficialsting
I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas
Credit: Instagram/@artemas___
I Love The Life I Live, I Live The Life I Love - Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards.
Credit: Instagram/@officialkeef
Unsuffer Me - Lucinda Williams
Credit: Instagram/@lucinda_williams
Golden - Jill Scott.
Credit: Instagram/@missjillscott
Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman.
Credit: Instagram/@tommyrichman.png
Say So - PJ Morton ft. Jojo
Credit: Instagram/@pjmorton
(I Can't Get No) satisfaction - The Rolling Stones.
Credit: Instagram/@therollingstones
I Can't Event Cry - Hope Tala
Credit: Instagram/@hopetala
Why Don't You - Cleo Sol
Credit: Instagram/@gyallikeclee
My Best - Saweetie
Credit: Instagram/@saweetie
No Diggity - Blackstreet ft. Dr.Dre & Queen Pen
Credit: Instagram/@official_blackstreet