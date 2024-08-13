Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist: A peek into Former US President’s music choices

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey.

Credit: Instagram/@shaboozey

Charge It - Enny

Credit: Instagram/@iamennyp

Process - H.E.R.

Credit: Instagram/@hermusicofficial

365 - Charli XCX

Credit: Instagram/@charli_xcx

O QUarto (Soundtrack Version) - Carminho

Credit: Instagram/@carminho

How Do U Want It - 2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo.

Credit: Instagram/@realkcijojo

Chihiro - Billie Elish

Credit: Instagram/@billieeilish

What's In The Tea - Calimossa

Credit: Instagram/@calimossa

If You Love Somebody Set Them Free - Sting

Credit: Instagram/@theofficialsting

I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas

Credit: Instagram/@artemas___

I Love The Life I Live, I Live The Life I Love - Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards.

Credit: Instagram/@officialkeef

Unsuffer Me - Lucinda Williams

Credit: Instagram/@lucinda_williams

Golden - Jill Scott.

Credit: Instagram/@missjillscott

Million Dollar Baby - Tommy Richman.

Credit: Instagram/@tommyrichman.png

Say So - PJ Morton ft. Jojo

Credit: Instagram/@pjmorton

(I Can't Get No) satisfaction - The Rolling Stones.

Credit: Instagram/@therollingstones

I Can't Event Cry - Hope Tala

Credit: Instagram/@hopetala

Why Don't You - Cleo Sol

Credit: Instagram/@gyallikeclee

My Best - Saweetie

Credit: Instagram/@saweetie

No Diggity - Blackstreet ft. Dr.Dre & Queen Pen

Credit: Instagram/@official_blackstreet