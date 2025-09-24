Dholi Taro to Dholida: Songs that will make your Dandiya nights unforgettable

DH Web Desk

Dholi Taro – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dholi Taro is the gold standard of Bollywood dandiya tracks. Featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, it bursts with festive energy, dazzling costumes, and iconic choreography—still a must-play during every Navratri celebration.

Credit: SLB Films

Lahu Muh Lag Laya – Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

Lahu Muh Lag Laya is where tradition meets desire. Ranveer and Deepika bring fiery intensity to this Garba number, turning it into a visually rich, emotionally charged moment, all under Bhansali’s signature grandeur.

Credit: SLB Films

Jhume Re Gori – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Jhume Re Gori showcases Alia at her vibrant best, bringing a modern twist to Garba. The energetic choreography and festive beats, paired with a celebration of feminine strength, make it a perfect anthem for Navratri joy and tradition.

Credit: SLB Films

Nangada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

Few tracks embody Navratri’s electrifying vibe like Nangada Sang Dhol. Bursting with color and high-energy Garba sequences, it showcases Deepika’s fierce dance moves and a rhythm that’s impossible to resist during festive celebrations.

Credit: SLB Films

Dholida – Gangubai Kathiawadi

In Dholida, Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful and energetic performance that stands out in her filmography. This festive track, directed by Bhansali, masterfully fuses cultural celebration with emotional depth. More than just a Garba song, it celebrates inner strength, endurance, and unfiltered happiness.

Credit: SLB Films