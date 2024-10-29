Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire in Delhi with spectacular Dil-Luminati tour

DH Web Desk
Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated Dil-Luminati tour kicked off this weekend at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, mesmerising everyone in attendance. With a turnout of over 40,000 fans, the energy was electric, creating an unforgettable vibe on both days.
Produced by Saregama India Ltd. and Ripple Effect Studio, the event was designed to transcend a typical concert, transforming into a celebration of music, togetherness, and the special connection Diljit has with his audience.
As Diljit stepped onto the stage, the stadium came alive with cheers of "Diljit, we love you!" and "Punjabi aa gaye oye!" The energy was insane, and fans joined him word-for-word from the very first note of G.O.A.T., kicking off the night with an unbeatable vibe.
From there, he kept the excitement rolling with crowd-favourites like 5 Taara and Do You Know, creating one unforgettable moment after another. And when he got to the anthem Born to Shine, the entire crowd was on their feet, singing in perfect harmony—it was truly a night to remember.
After his power-packed performance, Diljit Dosanjh said, “After a series of international performances, returning to Delhi felt like a heartfelt homecoming. The love from the crowd was palpable and it reminded me why I do what I do. Every cheer and every voice from the audience made me feel so connected with everyone in the audience. I’m deeply grateful for the overwhelming response, and I can’t wait to perform again in Delhi."
Diljit Dosanjh shares the stage with a young fan during his concert at JLN Stadium in New Delhi
A young fan dressed as Diljit Dosanjh gets clicked during the concert at JLN Stadium in New Delhi
People click pictures of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh during his concert at JLN Stadium in New Delhi.
