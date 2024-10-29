Five Punjabi singers to elevate your Diwali parties with captivating tracks

DH Web Desk

Gurdas Maan

A legend in the Indian music industry, Gurdas Maan’s soulful voice and powerful lyrics can bring a sense of tradition and warmth to your Diwali festivities.

Credit: Instagram/@gurdasmaanjeeyo

Yo Yo Honey Singh

The king of party anthems, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music can turn any Diwali party into a dance fiesta.

Credit: Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit’s versatility makes him a go-to for any celebration. Whether it’s an upbeat dance track or a soulful melody, his music is perfect for all moods during Diwali.

Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh

A P Dhillon

AP Dhillon’s music has become a global sensation, known for its mix of Punjabi and hip-hop beats. His tracks are ideal for setting a modern, energetic tone during Diwali.

Credit: Instagram/@apdhillon

Karan Aujla

Known for his edgy lyrics and modern beats, Karan Aujla’s music will bring a lively and upbeat energy to your Diwali parties.

Credit: Instagram/@karanaujla