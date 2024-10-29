Five Punjabi singers to elevate your Diwali parties with captivating tracks

DH Web Desk
Gurdas Maan
A legend in the Indian music industry, Gurdas Maan’s soulful voice and powerful lyrics can bring a sense of tradition and warmth to your Diwali festivities.
Credit: Instagram/@gurdasmaanjeeyo
Yo Yo Honey Singh
The king of party anthems, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music can turn any Diwali party into a dance fiesta.
Credit: Instagram/@yoyohoneysingh
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit’s versatility makes him a go-to for any celebration. Whether it’s an upbeat dance track or a soulful melody, his music is perfect for all moods during Diwali.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
A P Dhillon
AP Dhillon’s music has become a global sensation, known for its mix of Punjabi and hip-hop beats. His tracks are ideal for setting a modern, energetic tone during Diwali.
Credit: Instagram/@apdhillon
Karan Aujla
Known for his edgy lyrics and modern beats, Karan Aujla’s music will bring a lively and upbeat energy to your Diwali parties.
Credit: Instagram/@karanaujla