From Rihanna to Arijit Singh: Here's how much these singers charged to perform at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Lucky Ali's s remuneration was around Rs. 10 Lakhs.
Credit: Instagram/@officialluckyali
B Praak, who is known for his music in Punjabi and Bollywood, walked away with a paycheck of Rs. 15 lakhs.
Credit: Instagram/@bpraak
Singer Shreya Ghosal was reportely paid Rs. 25 for her soul stirring performance.
Credit: Instagram/@shreyaghoshal
Famous playback singer Udit Narayan reportedly recieved a paycheck of Rs. 30 lakh.
Credit: Instagram/@uditnarayanmusic
Celebrated music composer Pritam was paid around Rs 50 lakhs.
Credit: Instagram/@ipritamofficial
Senegalese-American singer Akon recieved a fat pay cheque of around Rs. 3-4 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@akon
One of the highest-paid singers in Indian cinema, Arijit Singh, was paid a whopping Rs. 5 crore for his gig.
Credit: Instagram/@arijitsingh
The multi-talented Diljit Dosanj charged around 5 crore for his performance at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala in Gujarat.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Barbadian singer Rihanna charged a whopping fee of Rs. 66-74 crore for her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Credit: Special Arrangement