iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Check out the winners

Song of the year: Kill Bill – SZA.

Artist of the year: Taylor Swift.

Duo/group of the year: OneRepublic

Best collaboration: Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez.

Pop song of the year: Flowers - Miley Cyrus.

Pop artist of the year: Taylor Swift.

Best new artist (Pop): Jelly Roll.

Country song of the year: Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson.

Country artist of the year: Morgan Wallen.

Hip:Hop artist of the year: Drake.

Best new artist (Hip:Hop): Ice Spice.

R&B artist of the year: SZA.

