iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Song of the year: Kill Bill – SZA.
Credit: Reuters
Artist of the year: Taylor Swift.
Credit: Instagram/@taylorswift
Duo/group of the year: OneRepublic
Credit: Instagram/@onerepublic
Best collaboration: Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez.
Credit: Instagram/@selenagomez
Pop song of the year: Flowers - Miley Cyrus.
Credit: Instagram/@mileycyrus
Pop artist of the year: Taylor Swift.
Credit: Instagram/@taylorswift
Best new artist (Pop): Jelly Roll.
Credit: Reuters
Country song of the year: Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson.
Credit: Reuters
Country artist of the year: Morgan Wallen.
Credit: Instagram/@morganwallen
Hip:Hop artist of the year: Drake.
Credit: Instagram/@champagnepapi
Best new artist (Hip:Hop): Ice Spice.
Credit: Reuters
R&B artist of the year: SZA.
Credit: Reuters