International Men’s Day: Meet 6 True multi-talented heroes of entertainment

Farhan Akhtar
A multi-talented artist, Farhan Akhtar instantly connects with audiences, driving energy with rock songs like 'Rock On' and 'Zinda.' His musical fame complements his major cinematic success as the director of Dil Chahta Hai and the acclaimed actor in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Credit: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit’s infectious Punjabi vibe transforms stadiums into vibrant parties with his humor and high-energy music. A global ambassador of Punjabi culture, his hit music and acting in Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Amar Singh Chamkila (two-time Emmy nominee) have made him a worldwide star.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann creates a warm, intimate stage presence with quiet confidence and sincere smiles, singing acoustic hits like "Paani Da" and "Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho." His acting career shines with bold, socially relevant films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, and Thamma.
Credit: Instagram/@ayushmannk
Ammy Virk
Ammy connects deeply with audiences through soulful tracks like "Qismat", "Yaadan Sahaare", and "Tera Yaar Bolda". A Punjabi superstar, he’s also known for powerful performances in Qismat, Yaadan Sahaare, Tera Yaar Bolda, and 83.
Credit: Instagram/@ammyvirk
Aparshakti Khurana
With his multifaceted talent, he connects effortlessly with audiences through songs like "Zaroor," "Kudiye Ni," and "Lafzaan." He’s also renowned for memorable roles in Dangal, Berlin, and the box office hit Stree 2.
Credit: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana
Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh, an emotional powerhouse with a distinctive voice, has delivered chartbusters like "Tandoori Nights," "Jhalak Dikhlaja," and "Icecream Khaungi." He later transitioned to acting, starring in films like Karzzzz, Aap Kaa Surroor, and the much-anticipated 2025 hit Badasss Ravikumar.
Credit: Instagram/@realhimesh